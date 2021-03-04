Bihar Elementary schools to take up regional languages as medium of instruction

State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary for Bihar said that the elementary schools will adopt regional languages like Bhojpuri, Magahi, Maithili as the medium of instruction in future. He was responding to a question during a debate on the budgetary demand of Rs 38,035 crore for Education Department.

The goal behind taking up regional language as the medium of instruction in elementary schools is to teach students in their mother tongue so that they can take in concepts in a better way. The Education Department’s budgetary demand was passed by voice vote.

He said that the time has come to pay attention to “learning output” by making a proper assessment.”We have created an environment for children where they can study. We are giving food, uniform, bicycles to them but it needs to be verified whether children are making progress in receiving education,” Choudhary said.

He also mentioned about the Centre’s New Education Policy (NEP). “I am happy to announce that the state government has achieved the target of spending 6 per cent of the GDP on education” he added. The minister also appealed to teachers to dedicate their whole to teaching. He also assured that the state will look into problems while teaching in rural areas.