‘Incredible India, Ele-Pant’; Elephant in trendy outfit; picture leaves netizens in laughter

Animals are always adorable when they wear clothes. A photo of an elephant wearing a shirt and pants walking on a street with a mahout has gone viral on social media. T

The photo was posted by Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter. “Incredible India. Ele-Pant…” Mahindra wrote while posting the image. What made the video viral is the outfit that the tusker was wearing, a purple shirt paired with pants.

The photo has garnered more than 28,400 likes and over 1,900 retweets. The picture has left netizens in laughter. But the photo got negative responses too. While some found the photo cute and adorable, others said that it was animal cruelty.

One user joked, “10 tailors must have panted to take the measurement.” Another user wrote, “This is not incredible this is just cruel nature of US.” Yet another posted, “This is not cute or adorable this is animal abuse & exploitation!”