‘Metro Man’ to steer up the role of BJP CM candidate; list to be released soon

The BJP announced that E Sreedharan fondly called as the ‘Metro Man’, would be the party’s chief minister candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. BJP state president K Surendran announced the decision. “The party will soon release a list of other candidates as well,” he said.

Sreedharan, who announced his entry in BJP has been was hailed for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro as a showpiece public transport model. He had indicated he was ready to contest the Assembly elections. Sreedharan said that he had not yet decided on which constituency to be contested.

“I am ready to contest in any seat, and victory is sure for me. I strongly believe that BJP will come to power. However, I want to contest from a constituency which is not far away from Ponnani in Malappuram, where I am residing now,” he said. He also said that he won’t go to houses and shops soliciting votes instead his message would reach the voters.