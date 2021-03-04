Played with luck and finally!!!!! Indian expat wins Dh12 million

Shivamurthy Krishnappa didn’t think of anything when he bought the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket from a customer service executive. He bought it and kept it safe inside his pocket. But this time, luck befriended him and he own Dh12 million (238,652,401.18 INR). This is the third consecutive occasion that the grand winner is an Indian expat.

Shivamurthy Krishnappa is a mechanical engineer from Karnataka state. He used to follow a rotation system while purchasing tickets for the past four years. But then he had to break it as he got a buy two get one offer from the executive. Shivamurthy was supposed to purchase the ticket by the end of the month as per his rotation policy. But a phone call from the Big Ticket customer service about an offer to buy two and get one free changed his mind. And so he bought his ticket number 202511 online on February 17.

“I had planned to buy the ticket on February 26 or 27 but I changed it after the phone call. I landed here in 2005 and am working at a private company in Sharjah. I was trying my luck for three years along with my friends and colleagues. But all of them left the UAE. And I have been buying the ticket all by myself for the past one year” said Shivamurthy happily.

He was buying tickets for all these years with a hope to hit the jackpot one day. Each ticket (costs Dh500) was a big amount to pay. And he trusted that his day will come. He lost his words to describe his luck. Shivamurthy said he is blessed to win and added that he will lead a normal life.