SC orders permanent commission in army; will hear pleas of women officers on non-implementation of order

The Supreme Court of India to hear pleas filed by women officers in the Indian Army. The petitions are over the non-implementation of its order to grant them permanent commission in the forces. The petitions also demand contempt proceedings against those who allegedly failed in their duty to comply with the court’s verdict. The apex court bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising of Justice MR Shah, had scheduled the case for a final hearing to February 24.

The top court ordered that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service. Years of service will not be an exceptional case. The Supreme Court had last year ordered the Centre to grant Permanent Commission to women in the Indian Army’s non-combat support units equal in ranks with their male counterparts.