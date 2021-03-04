Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices had ended lower in the Indian share market. The BSE Sensex ended 599 points or 1.2 per cent lower at 50,846. The NSE Nifty slipped down 165 points or 1 per cent to end at 15,081. 11 of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended lower.

Also Read: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Shree Cement, Grasim, Dr Reddy’s Labs, SBI Life and Wipro.

The top losers in the market were JSW Steel, HDFC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank .