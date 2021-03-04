Strong earthquake hits: Tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake has hit New Zealand on Thursday. The authorities had issued Tsunami warning after the earthquake.

The earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter scale has hit northeastern coast of New Zealand. The earthquake had its epicentre at about t 178 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. The earthquake was felt at a depth of 10 kilometers. This was informed by the U.S. Geological Survey.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency has asked residents in the area to shift to other places. There is no immediate reports of causality or damage to property.

A magnitude 6.3 quake in 2011 hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.