UAE launches free PCR tests at home

A new initiative has bee n launched in UAE. UAE has launched an initiative to provide free PCR test services for resident at their homes. Ajman has a launched this service named ‘We reach you for your health’.

The campaign aim to reach different groups of society at their homes to provide them with the examination services. Senior citizens, people with chronic diseases and other vulnerable categories will get priority. Specialised medical staff will visit various residential areas of the emirate and conduct the PCR tests in order to reduce the time and effort otherwise involved in personally going to examination centres.