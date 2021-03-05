1 Indian killed, 2 missing in Nepal police firing

An Indian national was killed and 2 others were gone missing in a firing by Nepali police. The Nepal police police fired on the Indian nationals at the International Border between India and Nepal in Hazara area of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Nepal police fired upon three Indians who had crossed the border from Pilibhit district to attend a fair in Nepal’s Kanchanpur. The victim’s body is in the custody of the Nepalese Police. The deceased has been identified as Govinda Singh. The other two Indian nationals were identified as Gurmeet Singh and Pappu Singh.

The top officials of District Administration have reached the spot and Police are monitoring the situation.