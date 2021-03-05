Election update; TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee to announce candidates for all 294 assembly seats

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is expected to announce the list of candidates for all 294 Bengal Assembly seats for the upcoming elections. The list is likely to include more women candidates and younger and new faces this time. Elections in the state will be held in eight phases on starting from March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.

As per the reports, many sitting MLAs almost around 75 may be dropped from the list so as to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegation that the party promotes “cut money” culture in the implementation of government programmes. The list comes after TMC held meetings in the last few days to finalise the candidates’ list.

The party has decided not to give tickets to people above the age of 80. The TMC raises the theme of ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai’ (Bengal wants its own daughter). For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee had declared a 40.5 per cent quota for women TMC candidates. Of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, the TMC had given tickets to 17 women candidates.