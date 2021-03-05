Heated argument with husband; woman kills two kids and hangs self to death

A 22-year-old woman, after tiff with husband allegedly murdered her two minor kids and hung herself to death in the national capital. As per reports, the deceased woman is a native of Madhubani district of Bihar.

She got married five years ago. She lived with her husband, a restaurant employee, and their two minor kids in Shakurpur area of North-West Delhi. A heated argument flared up between the woman and her husband over her wish to visit their hometown. Later after the fight, her husband left for work.

As the woman’s husband came back home from the office, he noticed the door locked and peeped inside the house through a window. He saw the bodies of his wife and two children hanging from the ceiling fan. At once he informed the police and opened the door with the help of neighbours. The bodies of the three were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.