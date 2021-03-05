KIIFB Probe; ‘won’t bow down to anti-Kerala elements’ says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slams at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre. CM said that the BJP party has unleashed central agencies on the state to torpedo development efforts ahead of assembly polls.

Vijayan lashed out on the saffron party saying that people of Kerala ‘will not bow down to such anti-Kerala elements. “The BJP has unleashed central agencies on Kerala in an effort to torpedo our unprecedented development. The INC is in cahoots with them, their leaders appeared in court against KIIFB. The people will not bow down to such anti-Kerala elements!” the Kerala chief minister tweeted. He also said that Congress is in favour of BJP.

His remarks came days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent notices to the officials of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in connection with a case registered under FEMA. The central agency said by raising external funds through ‘masala bonds’ KIIFB had violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act provisions.

Vijayan stated that the assembly elections in the state won’t be the usual tussle between two fronts. “It will be a fight between those who stand for development, welfare and secularism and those who would go to any extent to oppose it. But, the people of Kerala say in one voice #LDFforSure,” he added.