Reconstructed Palarivattom flyover ready to be reopened to traffic

Reconstructed Palarivattom flyover would be handed over to the Roads and Bridges Corporation of Kerala. The flyover is ready to be reopened to the traffic. E Sreedharan, the principal advisor of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said this after his final inspection of the flyover on Thursday.

The Palarivattom flyover, built in 2016, developed cracks and potholes just 3 years after it was constructed. The government decided to demolish and rebuilt the flyover after evaluating a report prepared by IIT-Madras. The bridge was closed to traffic since May 2019. ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan agreed to supervise the reconstruction of the new flyover at the request of the state government.

DMRC’s Chief Engineer G Keshava Chandran was in-charge of the reconstruction. The construction was undertaken by the Uralungal Society. The government had allotted 9 months for the completion of the flyover and the contract was given for 8 months. The construction of the flyover was completed in a record time of 5 months and 10 days.