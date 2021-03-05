Uttar Pradesh grants permission to foreign countries to build guest houses in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted permission to foreign countries to build guest houses in Ayodhya for pilgrims visiting the holy site. The permission has been granted to those countries with large number of Hindu population. The government has earlier received applications from over a dozen foreign countries to construct their guest houses in Ayodhya.

By this the Uttar Pradesh government aims to attract international pilgrims to the state put Ayodhya on the global tourism map.

About a dozen foreign countries have approached the state government showing their willingness to construct their guest houses in Ayodhya . The countries which have applied with the proposal include Sri Lanka, Canada, Nepal, Suriname, Fiji, Kenya, Indonesia, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Mauritius, Thailand and Korea.