150 people fall ill after consuming ‘Prasad’

More than 150 people fell ill after consuming the ‘prasad’ given at a religious event. The incident took place at Guilajudi village in Basta block inBalasore district , Odisha. The people had taken the ‘prasad’ after attending a religious congregation. The people who eat the ‘prasad’ had complained of nausea and loose motion.

The authorities who reached the spot rushed 111 people to nearby community health centre and clinics as their condition turned serious. Most of them recovered after preliminary treatment. A medical team from Balasore district headquarters hospital visited the affected area earlier in the day to attend to the patients.