150 people fall ill after consuming ‘Prasad’

Mar 6, 2021, 08:26 pm IST

More than 150 people fell ill after consuming  the ‘prasad’ given at a religious event. The incident took place at Guilajudi village in Basta block  inBalasore district , Odisha.  The people had taken  the ‘prasad’ after attending a religious congregation. The people who eat the ‘prasad’ had complained of nausea and loose motion.

The authorities who reached the spot rushed 111 people to nearby community health centre and clinics as their condition turned serious. Most of them recovered after preliminary treatment. A medical team from Balasore district headquarters hospital visited the affected area earlier in the day to attend to the patients.

