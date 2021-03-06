Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty to join BJP

National award winning popular Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty may join BJP. As per reports, the popular actor from West Bengal will join BJP on March 7 at BJP’s rally in Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Mithun Chakraborty has met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Mithun Chakraborty was nominated as Rajya Sabha member by Trinamool Congress in 2014. In 2016 he had resigned from the post.

West Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases – March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.