Fabulous Fifty ! India celebrates little master Gavaskar’s debut

Sunil Gavaskar is the original little master.Widely regarded as the greatest batsman of his era,to grace the game Gavaskar celebrated 50 glorious years of his Indian team Test debut today .As India celebrates the 50th anniversary of his Test debut, the batting legend on Saturday made his social media debut as he created an official account on Instagram.

Sunil Gavaskar’s son Rohan tweeted “Another debut !! This time on Instagram.” In his debut post on Instagram, Gavaskar shared an old photo with the caption “Hello Instagram. I think I am ready for another debut.”The BCCI earlier felicitated Sunil Gavaskar for his immense contribution to Indian cricket as the BCCI secretary honoured the batting great during the lunch break on day three of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England.

Gavaskar made his Test debut on March 6, 1971, against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. In a stellar career Gavaskar went on to break many batting records and established some like being the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.He played without the helmet in an era where bowlers were at their lethal best and pitches unfavourable to batsmen in general

Gavaskar played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for India. He was also a part of the world cup winning 1983 World Cup squad and also in the1985 World Championship of Cricket victory.Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs in the longest format of the game and he held the record for scoring most centuries in Test cricket till 2005 till Sachin Tendulkar famously broke this record in 2005.