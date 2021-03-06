Gulf country to ease Covid-19 restrictions from Sunday

A gulf country has decided to ease the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. Saudi Arabia has announced that it will relax the Covid-19 restrictions. Saudi Arabia will ease coronavirus restrictions from Sunday, March 7. As per the new announcement, cinema halls, gyms, and sports centers will be allowed to reopen.

But the suspension of events and parties will continue until further notice. This includes weddings, corporate meetings, held in banquet halls or independent wedding halls or hotel venues, along with a continued ban on events at rental rest houses and camps that are usually used for these purposes.

Saudi Arabia has imposed strict restrictions on cinema halls, gyms, and sports centers on February 3. The restrictions were on cinemas and indoor entertainment centers, independent indoor games’ venues, restaurants and shopping centers, gyms and sports centers, and dine-in at restaurants and cafes.