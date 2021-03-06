Mirwaiz detention: Protesters clashed with police

Srinagar on Friday witnessed yet another clash between protesters and police. Supporters of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq raised slogans and pelted stones at police demanding his release from House arrest.

Initially, the protest was held in the Jamia Masjid compound at Nowhatta. After the prayers were over, the protesters moved on to the roads. Police had to use force and fire pellet guns to chase them away. No one was injured in the action.

Earlier the day the All Parties Hurriyat Conference condemned the continued detention of Mirwaiz. “In the Indian Parliament, Government of India’s Minister of State for Home Affairs had categorically stated that no one in J&K is under house arrest. If that is so, why does Mirwaiz continue to be detained?” asked APHC.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat chairman and chief priest of Kashmir Valley, was put under house arrest on 4 August 2019 a day before the central government canceled the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The Hurriyat chairman was one among the hundreds of political leaders who were taken into custody or put under house arrest when the central government canceled the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Though many of them were released, some including Umar Farooq is still under detention.