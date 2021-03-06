Pramodini Roul, acid attack survivor, marries long-time friend

Pramodini Roul, an acid attack survivor from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur, began a new life as she tied the knot with her fiance Saroj Sahu on Monday.The 28-year-old also called Rani got engaged to her longtime friend Saroj on February 14, 2018, in Lucknow in a private ceremony.

The wedding was conducted at Kanakpur in presence of her family members and 20 acid attack survivors of Chhanv Foundation.Pramodini, who survived a brutal acid attack by a rejected lover in 2009, was under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital for over five years. Her face was scarred, she lost her vision and the attack left her disabled. It was during her treatment at SCB in 2014 that she met Saroj, a medical representative, who helped her heal well and firmly overcome the mental trauma.

“I was 17. I dreamt of being independent and supporting my family but my life felt like a joke. All because I rejected a boy’s offer? He was a well-educated boy from the army. A man whom we trusted to protect us had ruined my life,” Roul had written on her facebook remembering the days.On recovering, Pramodini resolved to fight for the victims of such attacks.She joined the Sheroes wing of Chhanv Foundation which works to empower acid attack fighters.

The perpetrator Santosh Kumar Bedanta, a former paramilitary jawan, and his accomplice Biswajit Dalsinghray who helped him in purchasing acid were arrested in 2017 from Jammu and Kashmir and Nayagarh respectively.Last week, Pramodini and Saroj had met Governor Ganeshi Lal seeking his blessings at her wedding. “Her courage and grit is an example for all who have faced some kind of adversity”, the Governor said.