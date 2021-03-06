Super fun ideas for a Unique Women’s day; read on and make the day special

Sure that we are better than many countries in treating women. But do that imply that we as a society is perfect and fair towards women? If your answer is a yes, then we won’t have taboos, abuses, dowry and other evil practices. Here comes the relevance of International Women’s day and it’s just two days away. So how are you going to make it special for your friends, mothers, siblings, lovers, cousins and yes for yourself? Think of not just sending forward messages, instead do something unique. Only condition is that make sure you follow Covid-19 protocols.

How about scheduling a zoom meeting with your BFFs and doing a virtual party? Sounds supercool!!! Get some drinks and food. Turn on the group video chat and yeah just blabber. Make it into a small virtual gathering. It will be awesome. It will be good if you can give a prior invitation to your friends.

Another idea is just hanging out with your girl gang. If you think you can spent, go ahead for a shopping and take advantage of Women’s Day discounts and offers. Remind each other to sanitise hands often. And going for a movie will be super fun. A proper plan should be there before you go for a movie as there are not many theatres opened. Decide the film and chill out.

If you are that crazy girl who love games and who is fond of pranks, go for a virtual scavenger hunt. Organise a virtual scavenger hunt to celebrate Women’s day on March 8. Invite your friends, colleagues and family members for a fun online session. You can also opt for an intimate dinner party at home. That will be an occasion to celebrate the day with the mother, sister, aunt, wife and daughter. Menfolk can give a special treat to their female counterparts if needed.