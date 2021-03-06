UAE eases some Covid-19 restrictions

Some Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in UAE. The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has announced the relaxations.

As per the new announcement, the cinema halls in the emirate will re-opened soon. Theatres in Abu Dhabi have already opened ticket booking from Saturday. The cinema halls can resume their operation with 30% capacity. All the precautionary measures including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and regular sanitizing must be followed. Cinema halls had been shut down since February 5, 2021, as a precautionary measure.

“For your comfort and peace of mind, a reduced capacity of seats are available. Seats next to your selection will be left vacant to maintain physical distancing between guests,” said Cine Royal in a statement.