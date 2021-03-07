29 people fall ill after consuming ‘prasad’

29 people were fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ that they got after attending a religious function in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The people complained of stomach pain after consuming ‘prasad’ and they were rushed to nearby hospital. A ‘Bhagwat Khata’ was organised at Jukhaya villeage in Kannauj on Saturday night after which people ate ‘prasad’ at a ‘Bhandara’ following which they complained of stomach ache and were taken to the district hospital.

The doctors said those admitted had suffered food poisoning. A team of doctors has also been sent to the village by the district administration.

Earlier on Saturday, around 150people fall ill after eating ‘prasad’ at a religious function at Guilajudi village in Basta block in Balasore district , Odisha. The people who eat the ‘prasad’ had complained of nausea and loose motion.