BCCI releases schedule for IPL 2021

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. This season’s IPL will begin in Chennai on April 9. Matches will be played across six venues. BCCI has also informed that spectators will not be allowed in the stadiums.
IPL 2020 was held in Abu Dhabi last year without spectators. Playoff matches and final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Other venues are Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. Final of this year’s IPL will be held on May 30.
