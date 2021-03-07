BSNL launches Bharat Air Fibre Service to provide wireless connectivity to rural areas

The public sector enterprise Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched ‘Bharat Air Fibre Services’ to provide high-speed connectivity to customers in the outskirts of Karnataka like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of coastal Karnataka.

Ravi GR, Principal General Manager of Dakshina Kannada Telecom District, said that as of now two villages in Dakshina Kannada district – Doddatota and Kamila – have benefited from this service. Other villages from regions like Bantwal and Vittal regions will aslo be covered under this service soon, he stated.‘Bharat Air Fibre’ supplies wireless connectivity to the remote locations in rural areas. It can cover a considerable range of up to 20 km in plainland. But with most of the rural areas in Dakshina Kannada being located in hilly terrains, the range of wireless service will be below 20 km, he stated.

The wireless service is being offered under the franchisee model, General manager remarked that the revenue will be shared between BSNL and the telecom infrastructure partner performing the operations of the franchisee. The franchisee model provided exciting self-employment opportunity for entrepreneurs in rural parts of the state.The program could be a shot in the arm for ‘Digital India’ campaign.Digital India is a campaign launched by the Prime minister,Shri Narendra Modi in order to ensure the Government’s services are made available to citizens electronically by improved online infrastructure and by increasing Internet connectivity or making the country digitally empowered in the field of technology. The initiative includes plans to connect rural areas with high-speed internet networks. Under Bharat Air Fibre customers will get speed of above 60 mbps and data of up to 3300 GB per month.