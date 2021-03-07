BTS,The best-selling global artist. Beats Taylor Swift,Drake and Billie Eilish

South Korean boyband BTS have been crowned the best-selling global artist of 2020.The K-pop hitmakers won the accolade beating American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift to the honour.The award was declared by the global music body IFPI.

BTS released two albums in 2020-namely,Map of the Soul: 7 and Be, both of which were chart-busters in many countries around the globe.They are the first band whose songs are not majorly sung in English to claim the much sought-after awards. They happen to be the first to win from outside of the West.Global sales, downloads and net streams were all considered together when the IFPI calculated the final winner, covering the totality of each artist’s back catalogue.

Taylor Swift had also released two albums last year, the folk-infused Folklore, which came out in July, and Evermore, a second release which in the month of December.TheBTS band came out with a single Dynamite in 2020 .It was their first ever song recorded fully in English .The song topped the charts in the US and became their biggest UK hit to at Number 3. It also went on to generate several YouTube and Spotify records. BTS rounded off 2020 with the release of BE (Deluxe Edition), a response to the global pandemic and it gained Number 1 position in over ten countries, andwas placed at Number 2 in the UK.

IFPI Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2020

1. BTS

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. Billie Eilish

6. Eminem

7. Post Malone

8. Ariana Grande

9. Juice Wrld

10. Justin Bieber