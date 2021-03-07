Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases rise sharply in the state

The daily number of coronavirus cases has surged sharply in West Bengal. As per the data released by the health department, 259 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Saturday. This is the sharpest spike in over a month. This is for fourth day in a row that the number is going above 200.

Till now 576435 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. In this 562945 people were recovered, The death toll due to coronavirus stands at 10277 in the state. At present there are 3213 active cases in the state. The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 97.66%. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.65.

Also Read: State government imposes partial lockdown in this city

Among the districts, Kolkata continues to record the largest number of new cases. North 24 Parganas is in the second position. Around 3,102 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,511 people so far. Kolkata has seen 78 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,777 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,428 out of which 72 were found positive in the past 24 hours.