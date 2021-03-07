Kiwis beat Kangaroos in the 3rd T20I to win the series 3-2 .Will meet India in Test Championship final!

Chasing 143 in the series decider New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Martin Guptill forged a solid 106-run opening partnership to give New Zealand a flying start in the final of the 5 match T20 series.Riley Meredith finally took the wicket of Conway and he struck again in the same over to remove influential New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for a duck but Guptill had other plans. The talismanic Black Caps opener steered New Zealand towards the target set by the Aussies until he was caught by Mitchell Marsh off Jhye Richardson’s bowling.

Martin Guptill batted with intention to help New Zealand register a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Australia at Wellington Stadium on Sunday to secure a 3-2 series win in the five-match T20I series. Guptill hit 71 runs off 46 deliveries with seven fours and four maximums as the Kiwis bounced back from two successive defeats to win the series against Australia.

Fans were earlier allowed into the stadium following the lifting of New Zealand’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions.Guptill was given a standing ovation before Glenn Phillips hit a mighty six to complete the proceedings. Australia came into the match with an unchanged line-up following their comfortable win in the fourth match of the series on Friday. Matthew Wade top-scored for Australia with 44 off 29 balls while captain Aaron Finch followed up his impressive run in the previous two matches with 36 runs off 32 balls. The Australian batsmen struggled to keep going on a not-so-easy wicket with New Zealand’s bowlers familiar with conditions keeping the visitors on a tight leash to restrict them on an achievable total.