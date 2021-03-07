Massive flock of starlings form bird shape; surreal view goes viral

The view was just surreal and beyond words can ever express. But it was all real. A video has gone viral where a set of stunning starlings formed the perfect shape of a bird. The beautiful sight was captured by photographer James Crombie.

The video was taken from a lake in Ireland. Captured on March 2, clip shows the flock of starlings flying over Lough Ennell Co. Westmeath near the town of Mullingar. The perfect synchronised flying forms a giant bird and that reflects in the water below.

The photographer said he had to travel to Lough Ennell around 50 times in order to find the perfect location to capture the wondeful view. He also took pictures of the amazing giant bird. “I’m usually a sports photographer, so for a while, I’ve had a bit of time to think about other things. I could see they were making shapes. I kept going back, to get the image I had in my head,” Crombie told.