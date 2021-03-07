PM Modi to address mega rally in West Bengal; culmination of the “Parivartan Yatra”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in West Bengal. This high- octane rally is considered to be the culmination of the “Parivartan Yatra” which was launched by the saffron party in February this year.

The rally will be the first major event of the saffron party in West Bengal after the declaration of eight-phase elections. As per reports around 7 lakh supporters are likely to arrive in the mega rally. Several senior BJP leaders are expected to be present along with PM Modi. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has not given any clue on Mithun Chakraborty’s presence.

Meanwhile, BJP launched a grand campaign for the rally across the state with party activists carrying out flash mobs over the past few weeks at several locations across the state.