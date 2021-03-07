Treasure hunt; Congo witnesses mountain of gold-rich deposits, villagers flock with shovels

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has witnessed a major ‘Treasure Hunt’. The treasure hunt began after when a mountain made of gold-rich deposits was discovered. A video shared on social media by freelance journalist Ahmad Algohbary shows dozens of villagers flock the mountain in Luhihi, following the discovery of the gold-rich area.

The locals are seen busy digging using shovels and other tools to extract gold from the soil. Some being insane were using their bare hands to dig the soil.

“A video from the Republic of the Congo documents the biggest surprise for some villagers in this country, as an entire mountain filled with gold was discovered! They dig the soil inside the gold deposits and take them to their homes in order to wash the dirt& extract the gold.” Algohbary wrote on Twitter. In a follow-up video, locals are washing the mud off the precious metal and are seen collecting them in containers.

The huge influx of diggers forced the authorities to ban mining in the village. The order said all mining activities were suspended until further notice,