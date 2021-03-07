Will agitate if reservation in govt jobs not given to fishermen; says Nishad Party

The Nishad Party warned that if the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government are not keeping their promise to provide reservation to the fishermen community in government jobs, there will be an agitation bigger than the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad said Uttar Pradesh’s fishermen community is being mobilised under the banner of his party.

He further said that his party parted ways with the BSP after it “robbed” the fishermen. “If the BJP also goes back on its promise, the fishermen community will stop pressing its button (on the EVM)” he said.

Just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Nishad Party joined hands with the BJP. Nishad also attacked the Congress saying that it is acting as a friend of fishermen but if it had worked for the community’s welfare during the 70 years of its rule, their condition would not have been so bad.