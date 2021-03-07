Women’s Day 2021: Nita Ambani launchers a digital portal ‘Her Circle’

Nita Mukesh Ambani on the occasion of International Women’s Day, launched ‘Her Circle’, a digital networking platform. The digital platform aims to accelerate women’s empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support. “When women lean on women, incredible things happen! All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learned compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return, I have strived to pass on my learnings to others,” said Ms. Ambani.

“I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own. With the Digital Revolution enabling 24×7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities, and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform, ” she added.