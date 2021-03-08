Airline announces discounted airfare from Dubai

An airline has announced new discounted airfare from Dubai. The national air carrier of Philippines, Cebu Pacific has announced the discounted flight tickets. Cebu Pacific is offering flight tickets for 300 UAE dirhams on Dubai-Manila flights. This was announced to mark the 25th anniversary of the airline.

Passengers can book tickets from March 8 to 10. The low fares will be covering the travel period between May 1 to July 31, 2021. Cebu Pacific also offers a free 25kg baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila.

The airline also recently announced its permanent removal of change fees, allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to re-book as many times as they need at no cost. A minimal fare difference may still apply.

Cebu pacific now operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila , and four flights weekly from Manila to Dubai.