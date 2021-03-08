Army Major remanded for solider recruitment exam paper leak case

Thiru Murugan, an Army Major was arrested by Pune police in concern with the question paper leak in the soldier recruitment examination. The 47-year-old was remanded to police custody for 8 days on Monday. The Police said in court that the Major had sent the paper from his phone to another charged in the case. The case was disclosed after a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and the Crime Branch of Pune city police.

Multiple raids were done in the last week of February which leads to the breakthrough in the case. Therefore, the exam which was scheduled to take place on February 28, was annulled after the leakage of the question paper of the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for recruitment of Soldier (General Duty) was confirmed.

Major Murugan, who was posted in Tamil Nadu was fetched up to Pune city by a team of police officers on Saturday. The very next day, he was formally placed under custody. The cop have sought his custodial remand for further investigation when he was produced before the court of Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar on Monday. The police reported to the court through a prosecution lawyer that the major has played a key role in the case by sending the question paper from his phone to another accused.

Police charged the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case and sought custody to inspect the involvement of other perps and also to investigate the bribery. The Army officer was remanded to police custody for eight days. Already, the Pune police have registered two separate cases after the leak had come to the limelight. One at Wanawadi and Vishrantwadi police stations, denoting probes by two separate teams of the crime branch into the malpractices in connection with the examination process.

Related to the case registered at Vishrantwadi police station, three persons, including veteran military personnel, have been arrested. In the other case, two serving Army men and two others were initially arrested. Two more persons were arrested at a later stage.