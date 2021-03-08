Farmer dies by suicide in Tikri; suicide note found

The body of Rajbir Singh, a 48-year-old farmer from Hisar was found hanging from a tree near the Tikri border. Police said it appeared that the farmer died by suicide and an inquiry was under way. Since the protest began, Rajbir is the eighth person to have killed himself at the borders of the capital, demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws.

Other farmers protesting at the site said that a suicide note was found in the pocket of Rajbir’s kurta. “We received information from other farmers regarding the matter. The deceased was found hanging from a tree near the bypass. In a suicide note that was found, he has stated he was taking the extreme step due to frustration regarding the farm laws” Inspector Sunil Kumar, said. The deceased belonged to Sisai village in Hisar. He was living in a tent at the Tikri border.

“To the government, I am begging you to fullfill a dying person’s last wish, which is that the three laws be taken back. Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the country, I am taking my life for my farmer brothers” the note found in his pocket read.

He have asked the protesters to ensure that his sacrifice does not go in vain and to return only after the laws are repealed. Surender Singh from the same village, said that he was very helpful and involved in all activities. His 25-year-old daughter is studying and his 18-year-old son is a sportsperson. Surendar added that he used to rear cattle to make some extra money, but that too was on hold since the protests began. This might have led him to end his life.