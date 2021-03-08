Huge explosions rock the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea

A series of explosions near a Military barracks rocked the port city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. According to the authorities, 20 people were killed and 600 injured in the mishap. Many are feared trapped in the rubble.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in his statement said that the impact of the explosion caused damage to almost all the houses and buildings in Bata.

In a series of tweets, Health Ministry asked for urgent blood donations and called for volunteer health workers to go to Bata Regional Hospital

Equatorial Guinea is a small country located on the West coast of Central Africa. It was a Spanish colony until its independence in 1968. Bata is the largest city in the country.