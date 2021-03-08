‘I am a self made woman’; Sunny’s inspiring journey from disgrace to respect

Everywhere we see that this day is for women who are recognised in different fields ranging from politics to economy. And obvious that many may feel left out of this category. Let us define it in a new way.This women’s day is for every woman who is talking for herself and doing for others. The day is for every girl who tries to come out of the box.

Here’s one lady who have come out of the ‘stereo box’. And it is none other than the baby doll actress Sunny Leone. On International Women’s Day, Sunny took the Internet by storm by sharing her journey from being “boycotted at award shows” in Bollywood and receiving “judgmental and sexiest comments” to “living her dream life” and becoming a “self-made woman.”

The actress featured in films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Ek Paheli Leela, is known for her dance number Baby Doll. Besides being an actress, she also runs her own make-up line. Sunny Leone’s journey in showbiz and her personal life was also shown in a web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, where a few segments were about how the actress was bullied as a kid.

Sunny had to deal with a lot of criticisms and hate from people in and out of industry. She was too much objectified than dignified. But over the years, she made an identity of her own. Today she has the most beautiful family” and she is a “successful businesswoman”.” At the end of the clip, the actress says she is “proud of who” she is because she is a “self-made woman.”And now we have no doubt that she is a self made woman.