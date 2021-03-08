“If I did not receive votes ,you will not get electricity and water” ; Bengal minister threatens voters

West Bengal; Agriculture Minister Tapan Dasgupta was witnessed frightening voters of terrible outgrowths if he did not get votes in the forthcoming state Assembly election. At a public gathering in Hooghly, Tapan Dasgupta, a TMC nominee from the Saptagram assembly told the voters that the regions which will not vote for him, “will not get electricity and water”.

“The areas from which I will not get votes, electricity, and water will not reach those areas. It’s simple. They can ask BJP for it,” Tapan Dasgupta said at the gathering. Tapan Dasgupta became the MLA of Saptagram in Hooghly in 2011 by winning his opponent of the Left Front. In the 2016 Bengal polls too, he had acquired the Saptagram seat. Dasgupta has now been assigned the same seat to battle in the 2021 West Bengal election.

This is not the primary time a Trinamool Congress candidate has frightened voters of dreadful consequences if they did not vote for the party in the assembly polls. TMC MLA Hamidul Rahman was exposed on camera bullying voters in West Bengal ahead of the assembly election.”Traitors will be dealt with after the election,” Hamidul Rahman said at a public meeting in Dinajpur.

Hamidul Rahman also urged people to vote for the TMC while informing them that those who “betray” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even after savoring her government’s privileges will be held to the task as “traitors”.”Everyone has availed from the schemes of Mamata Banerjee. Be it TMC or CPM or BJP, everyone. The ones who indulge in treachery, they will be dealt with post elections,” Hamidul Rahman said.