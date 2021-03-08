“The British royals were concerned about Archie’s skin colour before his birth” ; Princess Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, accompanying her husband Prince Harry, during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, exposed that the Royal family discussed Archie’s skin tone before his birth. Talking to Oprah, Meghan explained that the family members had discussions with Prince Harry before Archie’s birth and had anxieties about the baby’s skin complexion. She alleged the Royal Family did not desire him to be a Prince or grant him security because they were worried about how “dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

“That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him, and I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalized conversations,” Meghan continued. When Winfrey asked if her son being “too brown” would be a problem, Meghan replied, “If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one”. But, she did not disclose the person’s name who proposed the anxieties, stating that would be “very damaging to them”.

She also said Oprah how she had self-destructive intentions during her time in the Royal family. She said, “I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to say it to Harry…I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember, I remember how [Harry] just cradled me and I was…I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” she added.

Read more; “2 -Days bank strike”; Services may get affected nationally, Check the details here…

Meghan and Harry formally moved down from their positions as senior Royals last year. Their urge to have a normal family life and the continuous bullying by the British press performed a part in their groundbreaking judgment.