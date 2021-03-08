MacKenzie,Ex-wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos marries teacher; would be more committed to philanthropy

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has tied the knot with Dan Jewett, a science teacher based in Seattle, Washington. Dan is a teacher at the private Lakeside School has made public of his decision to donate their financial wealth to charity.

Dan wrote on the website for Giving Pledge, “I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me. This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give. And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.” Giving Pledge was inititated by billionaires Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, and investment tycoon Warren Buffett to further billionaire philanthropy.

Read more – Junk your old car and get 5% off on new buy-Gadkari

According to Forbes, MacKenzie is currently the world’s 22nd-richest person worth $53 billion.Her divorce earned her 4 percent share in Amazon.She had earlier spend money for people suffering in the pandemic and also for the rights of LGBTQ people and for activities related to climate change. MacKenzie had earlier given clues about her intention on Giving Pledge website in 2019. “In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait,” she wrote.