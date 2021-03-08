Possible dates of Ramadan and Eid 2021 announced

The possible dates of Eid Al Fitr and Ramadan has announced. An Arab astronomer based in UAE has revealed the possible dates of Eid Al Fitr and Ramadan in UAE. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has made this revelation.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that the holy month may begin on April 13, based on astronomical calculations. Ramadan is expected to last for 30 days and Eid Al Fitr is predicted to fall on May 13. Mont of , Shaaban, will begin on Monday, March 15. It is expected to last 29 days.