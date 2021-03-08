Retired police officer lodges complaint against sons for opposing daughter’s inter-caste marriage

A retired cop in Gujarat’s Amreli town has filed a complaint against his two sons, accusing them of opposing his daughter’s inter-caste marriage.

The complainant has been identified as Nankubhai (75), a retired senior police inspector (PI). Nankubhai. He said the police that his daughter Uma, aged 35 years, wants to tie knot with a man belonging to a different caste. But her wish was opposed by his sons Pruthviraj, a builder, and Bhagirath Manjariya, who is working as an assistant professor at Saurashtra University saying that the man is from another caste.

“She holds degrees in English literature, law and civil engineering… The level of education among the Kathi community is negligible and highly-educated boys are a rarity as formal education isn’t given importance… Both my sons are pressuring me to marry off my daughter to relatives who are not eligible bachelors,” the complaint read.

The police registered a case against his two sons under sections 502 (2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested them.