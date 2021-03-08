DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State health and revenue ministers tests positive for coronavirus

Mar 8, 2021, 04:08 pm IST

Health and revenue ministers in Chattisgarh  were tested coronavirus positive. Chattisgarh state health minister T S Singhdeo and the revenue minister Jaisingh Agrawal have tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday.

“I would like to inform that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for the next few days,” tweeted Singhdeo.

Earlier on last week, two MLAs  were tested coronavirus positive in the state.

