State health and revenue ministers tests positive for coronavirus

Health and revenue ministers in Chattisgarh were tested coronavirus positive. Chattisgarh state health minister T S Singhdeo and the revenue minister Jaisingh Agrawal have tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday.

“I would like to inform that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for the next few days,” tweeted Singhdeo.

Earlier on last week, two MLAs were tested coronavirus positive in the state.