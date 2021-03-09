“Ate McChicken nuggets” ; Vegan man breaks up with ‘Cheating’ girlfriend

Even the food you eat has a vital role in maintaining relationships. Maybe it’s a little hard to admit. A woman recently posted her story on Reddit that her boyfriend of three years broke up with her thought she was cheating on him when in fact, she was only moving out of the house twice a week to eat McDonald’s. The story, which was posted two days ago, has been removed but a user had kept the content saved and therefore was capable to make it available.

The woman stated that the couple had been living together for three years and her boyfriend had gone vegan at the age of 18 and had been experiencing that lifestyle ever since. “I honest to god have no idea what to do, I’ve been freaking out,” she started. The woman, explains that the two had moved in together last year, continuing she desired to “try out veganism” which was fine for her at first but she was soon longing for chicken McNuggets “as if there was no tomorrow”.I would have dreams where I’m surrounded by chicken nuggets,” she said. The next thing she did was to creep out of the house, at least twice a week, and comfort her cravings. She would tell her partner: “I’m just going to the supermarket or running errands and then I’d go to McDonald’s and eat a pack of nuggets or a McChicken.”

Shortly, it seemed there were too many deceptions. The woman also said that she would receive random items from the supermarket, things they didn’t even require. This remained for months before the man got skeptical and finally asked her what was happening.“He blew up at me and accused me of cheating on him because of the number of times I leave the house and refuse to let him come with me. He then broke up with me.”

She also said that she narrated to her partner the fact and yet the man didn’t believe her. She also wrote on Reddit that her partner thought she was fibbing about the whole McDonald story and was just covering up for being with another person. The woman then asked how she could explain to her partner that she wasn’t deceiving him. She concluded by saying she never assumed her relationship would end over something so silly.