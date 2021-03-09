“BJP has taught Mamata Banerjee what Hinduism is ,and now she is on track”; West Bengal BJP leader

“BJP has shown and taught West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee what Hinduism is”, on Tuesday West Bengal BJP leader Arjun Singh claimed. Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh commented in reply to CM Banerjee’s statement in Nandigram where she related to herself as a “Hindu girl” and declared the BJP “should not play the Hindu card with her”.

“The BJP has taught Mamata Banerjee what Hinduism is and has brought her back on track,” said Arjun Singh who is also the vice president of the BJP’s Bengal unit. He went on to continue that “it is because of the BJP that Mamata Banerjee can now say she is a Hindu.”

Repeating the BJP’s attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Arjun Singh told, “Earlier, we would see her performing namaaz and wear the hijab. She is determined to prove she is a Hindu by reciting the Chandipaath. Tomorrow, she will read the Ramayana and the day after the Hanuman Chalisa. She was changing her religion, at least we got her back on track,” Arjun Singh said.