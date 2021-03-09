The public schools in UAE announces date for registration of expat students. The Emirates Schools Establishment has announced the date for registration of expat students. The registration of expat students would be carried out between April 4 and 15. The registration is open to all Grades till 12.

The enrolment for kindergarten (KG) 1 and 2 in public schools is only available for Emirati pupils. An exception has been made for those UAE residents who live in remote parts of Abu Dhabi emirate. Emirati pupils’ registration process started on March 7 and will continue till April 1.

The students must be four and five years old to enroll in KG-1 and 2, respectively. Similarly, for Grade-1, the cut-off age is between six and eight years. The tuition fees in public schools has been capped at Dh6,000 for the entire academic year.