BMW launches ‘ BMW M340i xDrive’ in India: Know the features and price

The popular German car makers, BMW has launched its ‘BMW M340i xDrive’ in India. The new car is locally assembled in India. The BMW M340i xDrive will be will be produced at Chennai.

The car is available in three exterior colour options – Dravit Grey, Sunset Orange and Tanzanite Blue. The car is priced at Rs. 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The car is powered with a 3.0-litre, in-line, six-cylinder, turbo petrol engine. It will produce 387hp and 500Nm of torque and is mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. BMW claims that car will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds.

The car has many safety features including six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), among others.