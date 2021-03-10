Homes and offices of officials raided ; Gold,cash seized

Corruption is a massive menace in India.Corruption in India is a major impediment which affects the economy of central, state and local government agencies in many ways. Corruption is blamed for stunting the economy of India. A study conducted by Transparency International in 2005 recorded that more than 62% of Indians had at some point or another paid a bribe to a public official to get a job done .Government is ensuring efforts to curb corruption to enhance growth and prosperity in the country.

On Tuesday,In an enormous operation the Anti Corruption Bureau officials, looking into a disproportionate assets case, conducted massive raids at the provate residences and offices of nine government officials across Karnataka .Raids were conducted simultaneously in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru and Yadgir. There were almost 52 teams in operation, headed by jurisdictional SPs and DCPs are carrying out raids at 28 places, said officials.

The officials who came under the raid were Mr Krishnegowda, project director, Nirmiti Kendra whose home in Kolar and office in Chikkaballapur were raided.Hanamantha Shivappa Chikkannanavara, deputy chief electrical inspector, Belagavi circle; and Subramanya K Vaddar, joint director, town and country planning,Mysuru were also raided. Raids even underwent at the residences of their acquaintances.

Some other officials whose houses and offices were raided – Munigopal Raju, superintendent engineer, Chescom, Mysuru;Channaveerappa, a first division assistant at an RTO office in Mysuru; Raju Pattar, accounts officer, GESCOM,Yadgir; and K M Pratham, deputy director, factories and boilers, Davangere Division.Meanwhile,In Bengaluru, teams scouted the residences and office of Victor Simon, police inspector, BMTF, and K Subramanyam, junior engineer BBMP.

ACB officials have recovered several movable and immovable properties as well as gold and silver jewellery. Search operations are ongoing, and we will release more information once they are completed, said a senior ACB official.