ICC releases ‘ Test Player Rankings’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest ‘Test Player Rankings’. New Zealand player Kane Williamson is in the top of the list. Australian player Steve Smith is in the second position. He is followed by his compatriot Marnus Labuschagne with 878 points. England’s Joe Root is in the fourth position followed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is now at a career-best seventh position. Pant’s 747 rating points is the joint-15th highest by any India batsman, and the highest by a full-time Test wicketkeeper from India. Washington Sundar has gained 39 places and is in 62nd position.

Also Read: ICC released latest ‘T20I’ rankings

Australian bowler pat Cummins is in the top in the list of bowlers. He is followed by Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Another Indian bowler Axar Patel is in the 30th position.

.